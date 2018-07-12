Reviewing One Group Hospitality (STKS) & Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $79.80 million 0.79 -$4.21 million N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants $471.46 million 1.16 $49.87 million $0.52 27.29

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality.

Risk and Volatility

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for One Group Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 6 0 2.86

One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given One Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality -4.52% -33.87% -3.62% Del Taco Restaurants 10.21% 4.94% 2.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats One Group Hospitality on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 31 venues in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

