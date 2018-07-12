Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Resource Capital (RSO)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Resource Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Resource Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Resource Capital has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Resource Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resource Capital is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Resource Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -1.69% -0.38% -0.17% Resource Capital 57.71% -4.13% -1.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Resource Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Resource Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Resource Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $358.82 million 3.92 $11.87 million $2.04 8.23 Resource Capital $43.71 million 7.23 $33.53 million ($0.86) -11.60

Resource Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Resource Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resource Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Resource Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resource Capital pays out -23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Resource Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. Resource Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

