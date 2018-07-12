Reviewing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) & Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Darden Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.67 $120.94 million $2.60 18.62 Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.69 $596.00 million $4.81 22.96

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00 Darden Restaurants 0 8 15 0 2.65

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $106.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Darden Restaurants 7.38% 29.02% 11.30%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

