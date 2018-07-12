Reviewing Apache (APA) & Unit (UNT)

Apache (NYSE: APA) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Apache has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apache and Unit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.42 billion 2.84 $1.30 billion $0.24 198.67 Unit $739.64 million 1.96 $117.84 million $0.54 49.74

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than Unit. Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apache, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apache and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 6 9 3 0 1.83 Unit 0 5 0 0 2.00

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $42.47, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Unit has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than Unit.

Dividends

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Unit does not pay a dividend. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache 19.67% 2.16% 0.84% Unit 14.27% 2.40% 1.22%

Summary

Apache beats Unit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 99 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 31 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 24 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,455 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

