ResMed (RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.55

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.55 and last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 19759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.75 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 28,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,765,600.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,879.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,359 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $943,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 41.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

