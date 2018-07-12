Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.36 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

