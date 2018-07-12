Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a report released on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.69 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 7.16%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,023,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,556,000 after buying an additional 4,995,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 83.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,855,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after buying an additional 704,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 81.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 675,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $9,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $74,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,758 shares in the company, valued at $257,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

