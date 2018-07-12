Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Republic First Bancorp opened at $7.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.64%.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
