Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Republic First Bancorp opened at $7.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

