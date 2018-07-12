Renault (RNO) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.72 ($114.79).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Monday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

