Relx (RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “
Shares of Relx opened at $22.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Relx has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.
