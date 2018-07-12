Relx (RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Relx opened at $22.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Relx has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Relx by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Relx by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 642,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

