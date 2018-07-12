Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

RS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $89.62 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

