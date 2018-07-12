Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Reinsurance Group of America opened at $136.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $126.62 and a 52 week high of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.87). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $454,065.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson purchased 300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,469.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 241,256 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,017,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7,718.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 379,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

