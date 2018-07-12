Redfin (RDFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of Redfin opened at $23.54 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70. Redfin has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,990 shares of company stock worth $1,308,194. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Redfin by 190.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Redfin by 250.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

