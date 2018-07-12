RealPage (RP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RealPage earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.8203937452479 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RealPage opened at $56.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $201.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 78,684 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $4,749,366.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,697,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 110,854 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $6,759,876.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,632,870.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,622,121 shares of company stock worth $212,330,033. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.