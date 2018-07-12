Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $123.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of Celgene opened at $83.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.