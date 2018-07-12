Ravi Narula Sells 4,533 Shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $70,034.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 11th, Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $55,347.93.
- On Friday, May 18th, Ravi Narula sold 13,599 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $163,731.96.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.
OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.
