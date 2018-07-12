Ravi Narula Sells 4,533 Shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $70,034.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $55,347.93.

On Friday, May 18th, Ravi Narula sold 13,599 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $163,731.96.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

