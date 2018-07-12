R1 RCM (RCM) Trading Down 5.5%

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 1,166,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 514,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

