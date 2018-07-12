Quantum (QAU) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Quantum has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $252,804.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatehub, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00510497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033726 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Gatehub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

