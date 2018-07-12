Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

