Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Timkensteel Corp Lifted by Analyst (TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Timkensteel has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 63.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 232.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

