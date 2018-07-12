Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Increased by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report released on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $89.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,210,758.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $2,389,633 in the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,664,000 after buying an additional 671,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,860.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 296,331 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 298.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after buying an additional 96,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

