Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $197.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,742.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after purchasing an additional 968,471 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 212,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

