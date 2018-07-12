Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $39.79 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

