Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Decreased by Analyst

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBERIABANK in a report released on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.05). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

IBKC stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

