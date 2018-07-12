Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (JHG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.92 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

JHG opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,187,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,286,000 after buying an additional 603,617 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,153,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,995,000 after buying an additional 937,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,249,000 after buying an additional 547,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.