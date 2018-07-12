Pure Storage (PSTG) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Storage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.2874308236759 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.58 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $3,978,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,515,438 shares of company stock worth $175,039,780 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

