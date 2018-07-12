Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 557.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,818,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% during the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $92.05 and a one year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.