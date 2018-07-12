Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 191,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 113,361 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 187,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive opened at $59.23 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.90%. analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,600 shares of company stock worth $3,025,024 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

