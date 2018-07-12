Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

