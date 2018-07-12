PriceSmart (PSMT) PT Set at $86.00 by Scotiabank

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) received a $86.00 target price from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSMT. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.19 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $353,417.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,511.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,574.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,916 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,627. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $5,027,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 27.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in PriceSmart by 56.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 29.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

