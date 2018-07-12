Pretium Resources (PVG) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.22. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 137458 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 339.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

