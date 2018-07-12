Premier (PINC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier opened at $36.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $199,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,312.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 4,678.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 997,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Premier by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after acquiring an additional 679,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Premier by 29.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,961 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 51.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 201,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.