Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GECIS (G) Share Price

Media coverage about GECIS (NYSE:G) has trended positive recently, according to sentiment analysis. GECIS earned a news impact score of 0.34 on a scale of negative one to positive one. Recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GECIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

NYSE G opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. GECIS has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

GECIS (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. GECIS had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that GECIS will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. GECIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other GECIS news, SVP Heather White sold 7,000 shares of GECIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $212,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,153 shares of GECIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $644,089.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,243.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About GECIS

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

