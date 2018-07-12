Portland General Electric (POR) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POR. ValuEngine raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.39.

Shares of POR opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 322,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

