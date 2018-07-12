Polar Capital (POLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

POLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.86) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Polar Capital to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.45) to GBX 667 ($8.88) in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.90).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Shares of Polar Capital opened at GBX 688 ($9.16) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564 ($7.51).

In other Polar Capital news, insider John Mansell bought 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £108,037.16 ($143,838.58).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.