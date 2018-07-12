Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Pluton has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1,073.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00061272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002939 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00196039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033736 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

