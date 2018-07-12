Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2018 Earnings (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares opened at $14.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $28,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,808. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

