Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2139016641331 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital opened at $80.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

