Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.93 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 775,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 163,142 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.85.

AbbVie opened at $94.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.