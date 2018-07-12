Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Phillips 66 opened at $110.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.73 and a one year high of $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

