Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,134 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

