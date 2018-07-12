Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 27,297 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,061.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 179,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.