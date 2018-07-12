Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Charter Court Financial Services Grp (CCFS)

Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCFS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp opened at GBX 345.50 ($4.60) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 227.50 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.50 ($4.48).

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

