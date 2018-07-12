Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manx Telecom (MANX)

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.14) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 220 ($2.93) to GBX 215 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Manx Telecom to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.66) in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Get Manx Telecom alerts:

Shares of LON MANX opened at GBX 170 ($2.26) on Thursday. Manx Telecom has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.78).

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.