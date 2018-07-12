pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Buys $44,183.00 in Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $44,183.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get pdvWireless alerts:

On Monday, July 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 1,564 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 50,895 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 8,746 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $277,510.58.

On Friday, April 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 24,052 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $764,132.04.

On Monday, April 16th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 56,327 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,867.11.

On Friday, April 13th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 11,701 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $349,391.86.

Shares of pdvWireless opened at $26.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $375.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.63. pdvWireless Inc has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. equities analysts expect that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDVW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in pdvWireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of pdvWireless by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,661 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of pdvWireless by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,386 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of pdvWireless by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDVW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. It offers The TeamConnect service combines pdvConnect, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.