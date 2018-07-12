Parker-Hannifin (PH) Downgraded by MED

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by equities researchers at MED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $169.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. MED’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.20.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin opened at $157.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

