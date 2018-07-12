Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,021 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 249,632 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Bryan H. Draper bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $335,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan H. Draper purchased 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $51,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,808 shares of company stock worth $498,909 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens Realty Mortgage by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Realty Mortgage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Owens Realty Mortgage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Realty Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $964,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORM opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Owens Realty Mortgage had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Owens Realty Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Realty Mortgage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

