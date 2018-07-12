Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,441,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,825,000 after purchasing an additional 102,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,077,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,023,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orbotech opened at $61.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Orbotech Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.38 million. equities research analysts forecast that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

