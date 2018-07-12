Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 439.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $835,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 979,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $44,464,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,855,015 shares of company stock valued at $130,472,030. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

