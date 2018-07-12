Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

OPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Oppenheimer opened at $28.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $234.53 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

